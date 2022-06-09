Reserve Bank's rate rise biggest in two decades

The latest increase in interest rates is likely to send a shiver down the spine of many home-owners and buyers.





Coupled with rising electricity and gas prices, many will be facing a tough winter.





John Robertson, CEO of Foodbank in New South Wales and the A-C-T, says some families are going without the essentials.





There are around 3.5 million homeowners across Australia, many of whom will be immediately affected by the interest rate increase from 0.35 per cent, to 0.85 per cent.





It's the largest rate rise since the year 2000, and just one of a handful of times the rate has risen since.





The R-B-A predicts inflation, which currently sits at 5.1 per cent, will further increase this year before returning to the target 2 to 3 per cent range next year.





That will reflect the rising cost of living, including increasing power prices and groceries.





Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.



