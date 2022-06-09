SBS Punjabi

Reserve Bank's rate rise biggest in two decades

SBS Punjabi

The Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney

People walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia sign in Sydney on September 2, 2014 Source: William West/AFP/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2022 at 11:20am, updated 9 June 2022 at 1:14pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Many homeowners are facing a significant increase in mortgage rates after the Reserve Bank lifted the cash rate by 50 basis points. It's the biggest rate rise in more than two decades and coincides with sharply rising gas and electricity prices, leaving many struggling.

Published 9 June 2022 at 11:20am, updated 9 June 2022 at 1:14pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
The latest increase in interest rates is likely to send a shiver down the spine of many home-owners and buyers.

Coupled with rising electricity and gas prices, many will be facing a tough winter.

John Robertson, CEO of Foodbank in New South Wales and the A-C-T, says some families are going without the essentials.

Advertisement
There are around 3.5 million homeowners across Australia, many of whom will be immediately affected by the interest rate increase from 0.35 per cent, to 0.85 per cent.

It's the largest rate rise since the year 2000, and just one of a handful of times the rate has risen since.

The R-B-A  predicts inflation, which currently sits at 5.1 per cent, will further increase this year before returning to the target 2 to 3 per cent range next year.

That will reflect the rising cost of living, including increasing power prices and groceries.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack