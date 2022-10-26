Rishi Sunak becomes UK’s first prime minister of Indian origin

The United Kingdom has appointed yet another Prime minister, making it the third in the space of seven weeks.





Former UK Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is taking on the country’s top job after losing to Liz Truss.





Mr Sunak was runner up to the short-lived PM in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister .





Advertisement

But Ms Truss quit after a turbulent 44-day term fuelled by a disastrous economic plan and Conservative party division.





After assuming the position, the 42-year-old warns of the country’s economic challenges in his first public comments.





“It is the greatest privilege of my life, to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country. I owe so much to the United Kingdom is a great country. But there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge. We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”





Mr Johnson had rushed back from a Caribbean holiday to run the numbers over the weekend for a second shot at the position himself, but he then ruled himself out, admitting he could not unite his warring party.



