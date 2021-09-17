Runcorn violence: Men face court over alleged involvement in street brawl in Brisbane

Highlights Police have charged 15 men in relation to a brawl on Brisbane's southside earlier this week

The court heard men belonged to two fractions of the Brisbane Sikh temple

A man allegedly involved in a sword attack causing grievous bodily harm was denied bail

Police have charged 15 men in relation to a brawl on Brisbane's southside earlier this week that allegedly involved around 40 men armed with bats, poles and various edged weapons like swords and knives.





The court heard the street violence that led to serious injuries in eight men allegedly escalated from the “internal politics” of the Brisbane Sikh temple (Gurdwara) at Eight Mile Plains.





Police alleged that the dispute between two warring factions who had met on the night for a "large consensual fight" also resulted in the hospitalisation of three men.





Police have also shared pictures of sharp-edged weapons that were allegedly used during this “confronting” street brawl. Police have also shared pictures of sharp-edged weapons that were allegedly used during this “confronting” street brawl. Source: Supplied by Queensland Police Service





On Thursday, 15 men aged between 29 and 36 were taken into police custody and charged with affray.





Seven of the men are also facing further serious charges while two were charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.





A 35-year-old Park Ridge man who was allegedly involved in a sword attack causing serious injuries was denied bail by the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.





A second man who is also charged with grievous bodily harm, has been granted conditional bail.





Many other men who are charged in relation to this incident are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on two different occasions on 27 September and 4 October. The Brisbane Sikh temple (Gurdwara) at Eight Mile Plains in Brisbane. Source: Google Maps





Earlier, the management committee of the Brisbane Sikh temple (Gurudwara) at Eight Mile Plains expressed their concerns over the incident.





In a brief statement released by the Brisbane Sikh temple on their Facebook page, the committee strongly condemned the alleged behaviour, saying it had brought "disrepute" to the community.





"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and the committee will provide full cooperation to the Queensland Police Service and assist them in their investigations.





"Sikhism is a peaceful religion and action of select few individuals does not reflect the ethics, values, and morals of our wider community," the statement reads.





Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers . Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au .





