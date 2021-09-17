SBS Punjabi

Runcorn violence: Men face court over alleged involvement in street brawl in Brisbane

SBS Punjabi

The violence allegedly broke out at Daw Road (centre) near the park (right) at Runcorn in Brisbane’s south.

The violence allegedly broke out at Daw Road (centre) near the park (right) at Runcorn in Brisbane’s south. Source: Google Maps

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2021 at 5:28pm, updated 17 September 2021 at 6:12pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

The Brisbane Magistrates Court has denied bail to a 35-year-old Park Ridge man who was allegedly involved in a violent brawl that left another man with a near-severed left hand and significant head injuries.

Published 17 September 2021 at 5:28pm, updated 17 September 2021 at 6:12pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Police have charged 15 men in relation to a brawl on Brisbane's southside earlier this week
  • The court heard men belonged to two fractions of the Brisbane Sikh temple
  • A man allegedly involved in a sword attack causing grievous bodily harm was denied bail
Police have charged 15 men in relation to a brawl on Brisbane's southside earlier this week that allegedly involved around 40 men armed with bats, poles and various edged weapons like swords and knives.

The court heard the street violence that led to serious injuries in eight men allegedly escalated from the “internal politics” of the Brisbane Sikh temple (Gurdwara) at Eight Mile Plains.

Police alleged that the dispute between two warring factions who had met on the night for a "large consensual fight" also resulted in the hospitalisation of three men.

Advertisement
Police have also shared pictures of sharp-edged weapons that were allegedly used during this “confronting” street brawl.
Police have also shared pictures of sharp-edged weapons that were allegedly used during this “confronting” street brawl.
Police have also shared pictures of sharp-edged weapons that were allegedly used during this “confronting” street brawl. Source: Supplied by Queensland Police Service


On Thursday, 15 men aged between 29 and 36 were taken into police custody and charged with affray.

Seven of the men are also facing further serious charges while two were charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

A 35-year-old Park Ridge man who was allegedly involved in a sword attack causing serious injuries was 
denied bail
by the Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

A second man who is also charged with grievous bodily harm, has been granted conditional bail.

Many other men who are charged in relation to this incident are due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on two different occasions on 27 September and 4 October.
The Brisbane Sikh temple (Gurdwara) at Eight Mile Plains in Brisbane.
The Brisbane Sikh temple (Gurdwara) at Eight Mile Plains in Brisbane. Source: Google Maps


Earlier, the management committee of the Brisbane Sikh temple (Gurudwara) at Eight Mile Plains expressed their concerns over the incident.

In a brief statement
released by the Brisbane Sikh temple on their Facebook page, the committee strongly condemned the alleged behaviour, saying it had brought "disrepute" to the community.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and the committee will provide full cooperation to the Queensland Police Service and assist them in their investigations.

"Sikhism is a peaceful religion and action of select few individuals does not reflect the ethics, values, and morals of our wider community," the statement reads.

Click the audio button to listen to the full report in Punjabi:

LISTEN TO
Runcorn violence: Men face court over alleged involvement in street brawl in Brisbane image

Runcorn violence: Men face court over alleged involvement in street brawl in Brisbane

SBS Punjabi

17/09/202109:52


Report crime information anonymously via 
Crime Stoppers
. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at 
www.crimestoppersqld.com.au
.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also Read

‘Shocked and scared’: Brisbane Sikh temple condemns violent brawl that left eight men injured



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack