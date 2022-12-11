Safety messages to counter skin burning trend on TikTok

The 'sunburn challenge' is a new online trend that's alarming health advocates.





It involves people posting videos to the social platform TikTok, where users flaunt their sunburns, and it has grown in popularity among young Australians.





Matthew Browne, CEO of the Melanoma Institute Australia, says such videos can have devastating impacts.





" Tanning and over-exposure to the sun leads to Melanoma . Tanning is the skin cells in trauma. And so when we see things that are promoting that, we want to call that out because it needs to be stopped."





TikTok says it is also worried, and it has partnered with the Melanoma Institute for a campaign called 'Tanning: that's cooked', targeting Australia's youth while tackling the country's tanning culture.





General Manager for TikTok Australia, Lee Hunter, says the platform will be flooded with comedic content that promotes sun safety, and videos glamourising bad practices will be removed.



