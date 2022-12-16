SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 16 December 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he still supports Australia Day after the government scrapped a rule that forced local councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on 26 January.
Published 16 December 2022 at 9:43pm
By Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
