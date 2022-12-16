SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 16 December 2022

SBS Punjabi

Anthony Albanese says he still supports Australia Day after citizenship rule change

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he still supports Australia Day after the government scrapped a rule that forced local councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on 26 January.

Published 16 December 2022 at 9:43pm
By Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi...

