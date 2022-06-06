SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 6 June 2022

Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a picture with the Musketeers Cup during a photoshoot for his 14th victory at Roland Garros on June 6, 2022 at Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France. Photo by Laurent Zabulon/ABACAPRESS.COM.

Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a picture with the Musketeers Cup during a photoshoot for his 14th victory at Roland Garros on June 6, 2022 in Paris, France. Source: ABACA

Published 6 June 2022 at 9:14pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Source: SBS
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

