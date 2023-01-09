SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 9 January 2023

SBS Punjabi

ABS HOUSING APPROVAL FIGURES

A general view of residential properties in Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2023 at 9:15pm, updated 2 hours ago at 9:39pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 9 January 2023 at 9:15pm, updated 2 hours ago at 9:39pm
By Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
Share

Latest podcast episodes

nimmakharoud.jpg

'RIP': Tributes flow after Indian singer Nimma Kharoud is found dead in Melbourne

SA wine producer Torbreck -Supplied.jpg

Australia-India trade deal a 'welcome reprieve' for the industry

MEDICARE

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023