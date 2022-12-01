SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 1 December 2022

The Medibank hackers say they have released the final tranche of stolen customer data, but Australia's largest private health insurer expects more could be released. Source: SBS / SBS News / Karin Zhou-Zheng
Published 1 December 2022 at 9:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi.
Published 1 December 2022 at 9:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share