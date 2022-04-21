SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 21 April 2022

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will deal with the case of Julian Assange through proper diplomatic channels.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will deal with the case of Julian Assange through proper diplomatic channels.

Published 21 April 2022 at 9:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Published 21 April 2022 at 9:09pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
