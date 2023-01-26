SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 26 January 2023

INVASION DAY RALLY BRISBANE

People march during an Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. Source: AAP / JONO SEARLE/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma's new movie to hit the theatres on March 17

Some of this year’s Australia Day Honours recipients

More women, multicultural and diverse recipients in Australia Day Honours List

Australian day date

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 25 January 2023

Amar Singh .jpg

'Local Hero' nominee Amar Singh wants to make his community proud at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards