SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 29 December 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

Representative image of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: A free trade agreement between Australia and India has come into effect today. It is expected to save Australian exporters about two-billion-dollars in tariffs per year.

Published 29 December 2022 at 9:30pm, updated 39 minutes ago at 9:33pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Click on the audio button to listen to the full bulletin in Punjabi...

