SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 3 November 2022

A supplied image obtained on Thursday, November 3, 2022, of key suspect Rajwinder Singh at Sydney Airport. A $1 million reward is on offer to help catch a runaway suspect believed to have murdered Toyah Cordingley on a Queensland beach before fleeing to India. Credit: AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Police
Published 3 November 2022 at 9:43pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Listen this podcast in Punjabi for more details...
