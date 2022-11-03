SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 3 November 2022

TOYAH CORDINGLEY $1M REWARD

A supplied image obtained on Thursday, November 3, 2022, of key suspect Rajwinder Singh at Sydney Airport. A $1 million reward is on offer to help catch a runaway suspect believed to have murdered Toyah Cordingley on a Queensland beach before fleeing to India. Credit: AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Police

Published 3 November 2022 at 9:43pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow. Listen this podcast in Punjabi for more details...

