SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 13 December 2022

SBS Punjabi

QUEENSLAND FATAL POLICE SHOOTING

Police work near the scene of a fatal shooting in Wieambilla, Queensland, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Police have shot dead three people at a remote property on Queensland's Darling Downs after an ambush in which two officers and a bystander were killed. Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2022 at 9:13pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 13 December 2022 at 9:13pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

A still from the Harmony Walk organised by the Victorian Sikh Gurdwara Council (VSGC) on 19 November 2022 in Melbourne.

‘Not acceptable’: Sikh backlash over news coverage linking community with ‘terrorism’

LIDDELL POWER STATION TOUR

Government faces challenges to get coal and gas price caps through parliament

SBS News in Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 12 December 2022

The festive season can be a minefield for people with allergies, when it comes to sharing food with family and friends.

Allergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again