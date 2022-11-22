SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 22 November 2022

SBS Punjabi

ANTHONY ALBANESE G20 BALI

Australia' free trade agreement with India has passed through parliament. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 9:11pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia approves Free Trade Agreement with India. Taxes on 90 per cent of Australian goods - including meat, wool, cotton and seafood - exported to India have also been scrapped. Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Published 22 November 2022 at 9:11pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Virus Outbreak India Tourists

Indian government updates an important requirement for international arrivals

MANLY WEST PUBLIC SCHOOL INCIDENT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Monday 21 November 2022

Morgan Freeman with Ghanim Al-Muftah at the World Cup Opening ceremony (SBS).jpg

2022 Qatar World Cup kicks off with a spectacular opening ceremony

The Prime Minister welcomes the murder verdict of the downing of flight M-H-17

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 18 November 2022