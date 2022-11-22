SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 22 November 2022

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
Australia' free trade agreement with India has passed through parliament. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 22 November 2022 at 9:11pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Australia approves Free Trade Agreement with India. Taxes on 90 per cent of Australian goods - including meat, wool, cotton and seafood - exported to India have also been scrapped. Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.
Published 22 November 2022 at 9:11pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Share