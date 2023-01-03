SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 3 January 2023

Australian Cardinal George Pell stands next to the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. Source: AP / Gregorio Borgia/AP