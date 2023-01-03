SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 3 January 2023

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
Australian Cardinal George Pell stands next to the body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI lied out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Pope Benedict, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died, the Vatican announced Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. He was 95. Source: AP / Gregorio Borgia/AP