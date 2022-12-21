SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 21 December 2022

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 21 December 2022Play11:48SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen General view of twitter poll result, displayed on a mobile phone in London. Credit: Yui Mok/PA/AlamyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.81MB)Published 21 December 2022 at 9:14pmBy Jasdeep KaurSource: SBS Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.Published 21 December 2022 at 9:14pmBy Jasdeep KaurSource: SBSClick on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter. ShareLatest podcast episodesPapon and Shreya Ghoshal’s new song will take you back to 60sCycling and recycling - how the Netherlands puts old bikes to good useSBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 20 December 2022Students embrace future after exam results