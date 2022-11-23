SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 23 November 2022

SBS Punjabi

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHILDCARE CENTRE VISIT

Australian families will now have access to cheaper child care from next year as the federal government officially raises it subsidy. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Published 23 November 2022 at 9:17pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Australia approves Free Trade Agreement with India. Taxes on 90 per cent of Australian goods - including meat, wool, cotton and seafood - exported to India have also been scrapped. Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange details and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.
