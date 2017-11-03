SBS Punjabi

SBS Punjabi needs a part-time Digital Content Producer

Published 3 November 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Manpreet K Singh, MP Singh
SBS's Audio and Language Content Division is looking for Digital Content Producer who is proficient in English and Punjabi.

Working with the Executive Producer, on-air presenters and production team the Digital Content Producer will build our Punjabi online communities and grow our audiences in the digital space.

You will be based in our Melbourne or Sydney office.

As part of a team, you’d be creating content, graphics, polls, social videos and galleries and you will be required to manage and moderate multiple social media platforms and understand what content works on each.  You must be able to demonstrate an ability to use Photoshop and audio and video editing software.

A background in journalism and broadcasting is preferred.

For more information please refer to the Duty Statement or contact Manpreet Kaur Singh (Executive Producer – Punjabi Program) at manpreet.singh@sbs.com.au

