Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

Family, friends and members of the community have laid tributes at a memorial site on the Gold Coast in honour of the lives lost.





The first victim identified was pilot Ashley Jenkinson who died alongside three of his passengers after the two helicopters collided near Sea World.





Mr Jenkinson has been described as a 'true legend' with a golden heart, and leaves behind a wife and young son.





Mr Jenkinson was taking off in a helicopter he was flying as part of Sea World scenic tours - that collided with another helicopter that was attempting to land.





Authorities say the force of the impact separated the rotor blade from the ascending aircraft - sending it freefalling into the sandbank below.





Two British nationals aged 65 and 57 - believed to be husband and wife - as well as a 36-year-old woman from New South Wales - were also among the dead.





At least three other passengers inside that helicopter suffered critical injuries including a woman in her 30's and two children aged 9 and 10.



