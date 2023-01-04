SBS Punjabi

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

Source: AAP

Published 4 January 2023 at 5:28pm
By Danielle Robertson
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
An investigation has begun into the fatal double helicopter crash on Queensland’s Gold Coast. Authorities are probing the moments leading up to the collision that caused the two aircraft to come down near the Sea World theme park killing at least four people and critically injuring several others. Police have confirmed that the pilot of one of the helicopters, and three passengers aged between 37 to 65, lost their lives.

Family, friends and members of the community have laid tributes at a memorial site on the Gold Coast in honour of the lives lost.

The first victim identified was pilot Ashley Jenkinson who died alongside three of his passengers after the two helicopters collided near Sea World.

Mr Jenkinson has been described as a 'true legend' with a golden heart, and leaves behind a wife and young son.

Mr Jenkinson was taking off in a helicopter he was flying as part of Sea World scenic tours - that collided with another helicopter that was attempting to land.

Authorities say the force of the impact separated the rotor blade from the ascending aircraft - sending it freefalling into the sandbank below.

Two British nationals aged 65 and 57 - believed to be husband and wife - as well as a 36-year-old woman from New South Wales - were also among the dead.

At least three other passengers inside that helicopter suffered critical injuries including a woman in her 30's and two children aged 9 and 10.

Hundreds of people are expected to be interviewed with theme park visitors, families and others on jetski's and boats who witnessed the crash will all now form part of the investigation.
