Should the Federal Parliament term be increased to four years?

In theory, voters are only meant to go to the polls every three years, but the average time between federal elections is just two-and-a-half. Liberal M-P David Coleman has told the ABC he is pushing for that three-year federal parliamentary term to be extended to a fixed four years.
David Coleman MP demanding the increase in Federal Parliament term. Source: AAP
Published 24 February 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 24 February 2017 at 4:39pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
A Turnbull Government M-P has reignited debate about whether the federal parliamentary term should be increased from three years to four. He says he believes it would give voters and businesses more certainty, and he has Labor's support.
