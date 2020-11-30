Sights, sounds and sentiments: Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations at Nankana Sahib

Our Pakistan based reporter Masood Mallhi spent the past three days at Nanakana Sahib to capture the moments, sentiments and a glimpse of the annual birth anniversary celebrations for our readers and listeners.





He spoke to the local community and the Sikh pilgrims that have gathered at Guru Nanak's birthplace in Pakistan from around the world to participate in the three-day-long celebrations.





Sikhs from across the globe celebrating Gurpurab at Nankana Sahib. Source: Masood Mallhi





Advertisement

Charanjit Singh, a devotee who travelled all the way from the northern Indian state of Punjab spoke about his spiritual and physical journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak.





Others said they have waited years to visit Nankana Sahib, and now that their dream has been fulfilled, they say, the wait was worth the reward.





Glimpses from the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. Source: Masood Mallhi





The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen the spirit of the devotees who celebrated the auspicious occasion with as much joy and fervour as is witnessed each year.





A big stage was set up for the 'kirtan darbar' where devotees paid their respects and listened to religious hymns marking the special occasion.





Keertan at Nanakana Sahib Source: Masood Mallhi





Click on the player above to listen to the full report in Punjabi.



