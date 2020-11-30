SBS Punjabi

Sights, sounds and sentiments: Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations at Nankana Sahib

SBS Punjabi

Nankana Sahib

Source: Masood Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2020 at 10:27am, updated 1 December 2020 at 2:58pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Members of the Sikh community from all over the world converged on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan to celebrate the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak - the founder of the Sikh faith. Here is a report from Nanakana Sahib and six other gurudwaras in the precinct.

Published 1 December 2020 at 10:27am, updated 1 December 2020 at 2:58pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Our Pakistan based reporter Masood Mallhi spent the past three days at Nanakana Sahib to capture the moments, sentiments and a glimpse of the annual birth anniversary celebrations for our readers and listeners.

He spoke to the local community and the Sikh pilgrims that have gathered at Guru Nanak's birthplace in Pakistan from around the world to participate in the three-day-long celebrations.

Nankana Sahib
Sikhs from across the globe celebrating Gurpurab at Nankana Sahib. Source: Masood Mallhi


Advertisement
Charanjit Singh, a devotee who travelled all the way from the northern Indian state of Punjab spoke about his spiritual and physical journey to the birthplace of Guru Nanak. 

Others said they have waited years to visit Nankana Sahib, and now that their dream has been fulfilled, they say, the wait was worth the reward.

Nankana Sahib
Glimpses from the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib. Source: Masood Mallhi


The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen the spirit of the devotees who celebrated the auspicious occasion with as much joy and fervour as is witnessed each year.

A big stage was set up for the 'kirtan darbar' where devotees paid their respects and listened to religious hymns marking the special occasion.

Nankana Sahib
Keertan at Nanakana Sahib Source: Masood Mallhi


Click on the player above to listen to the full report in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack