SBS Punjabi

Sikh boy denied school admission for wearing turban

SBS Punjabi

Tavnoor Singh

Tavnoor Singh Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 30 September 2017 at 9:45am
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Tavnoor Singh's family is preparing to mount a legal challenge against a Sydney Catholic school for denying their son admission because he wears a turban.

Published 29 September 2017 at 3:52pm, updated 30 September 2017 at 9:45am
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS
A Sikh family is preparing to challenge a Sydney Catholic school’s decision to deny admission to their five-year-old son because of his ‘long hair’.

Tavnoor Singh was already enrolled in a Catholic school but his parents say they wanted to move him to a school closer to their home.

“We were called for an interview after we sent in an enrollment form along with Tavnoor’s photos, but I was shocked when the deputy principal said Tavnoor would have to cut his hair to attend that school,” Tavnoor’s mother Harpreet Kaur says.

Mrs Kaur says the deputy Principal at St Francis Catholic college Edmondson Park told her the school’s uniform policy required all boys to have short hair. She said her argument of Tavnoor being a Sikh did not cut any ice with the school when she attended the interview last year.  
Tavnoor Singh
Tavnoor Singh Source: Supplied


Mrs Kaur claims an enrolment officer of the school said if her son was allowed to wear a turban, other children would come with “rat tails”.

Mrs Kaur says she found it “rude and discriminatory”. She said when she raised the matter with the school principal by sending him an email, she did not get a reply for many days.

“Almost a week later, the principal called me and apologised for what happened. But, he said the decision of not to enrol Tavnoor was his,” she tells SBS Punjabi.

Tim Gilmour from the Diocese of Wollongong said all applications for school enrollments are processed in accordance with the Diocesan Enrolment policy and procedures.  

“Catholic schools have policies and expectations in place in regard to the operation of the school, including student uniform and student grooming/appearance,” Mr Gilmour said in a statement issued to SBS Punjabi.

“These are school-based policies that are created and established in consultation with school community members,” he said. “All parents seeking enrollment  of their child in the school are made aware of these expectations during an enrolment interview.”
Sagardeep Singh Arora and his son Sidhak.
Sidhak Singh Arora and his father Sagardeep Singh Arora. Source: SBS


In a similar case last week, Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal ruled that a Catholic school discriminated against 5-year-old Sidhak Singh Arora who was denied admission to Melton Christian College citing their school uniform policy.

The VCAT held that the school breached the Equal Opportunity Act of Victoria by discriminating against Sidhak Singh Arora.

Sidhak Arora’s case is considered a test case in Victoria. The verdict of this case has now prompted Tavnoor’s family to challenge St Francis Catholic College’s decision to deny him admission.

“When this happened last year, I tried to approach the Anti-Discrimination Board, but I wasn’t aware of the procedure. But after the verdict in Sidhak’s case, we are also inclined to take a similar action,” Mrs Kaur says.  

Tavnoor Singh is currently studying in a public school in Sydney.

For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Also read

Melbourne Sikh family approaches court against alleged discrimination by school

Sikh boy wins right to wear turban at Christian school

School uniform policies should not be discriminatory, says Victorian Human Rights Commission

International lobbying to stop 'school turban discrimination'



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?