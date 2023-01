Last weekend, when around 60 worshippers arrived for Sunday prayers at the Gurudwara on January 15, they found several glass windows and doors had been smashed, and that the security camera was stolen.





But instead of harbouring anger or rancour, the Sikh community of Port Augusta has offered to help the vandals, if they are in need.





Manpreet K Singh has this report.





