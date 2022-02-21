State and Federal Governments urged to deal with elder abuse

Australia's first national prevalence report on elder abuse, released three days before Christmas last year showed the incidence is higher than estimates had previously indicated.





The research by Australian Institute of Family Studies shows 15 per cent of older Australians - about 630,000 people - experienced a form of elder abuse in the 12 months prior to being surveyed between February and May 2020.





Almost two-thirds of older people experiencing abuse didn't seek help.





