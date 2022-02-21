SBS Punjabi

State and Federal Governments urged to deal with elder abuse

Natasha Short from the Kimberley Birds group was the lead researcher on the 'No More Humbug' report

Natasha Short from the Kimberley Birds group was the lead researcher on the 'No More Humbug' report

Published 22 February 2022 at 9:38am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Australia's ageing population and the pandemic restrictions have combined to trigger a rise in cases of the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older Australians - and people with disabilities - by someone they know.

Australia's first national prevalence report on elder abuse, released three days before Christmas last year showed the incidence is higher than estimates had previously indicated.

The research by Australian Institute of Family Studies shows 15 per cent of older Australians - about 630,000 people - experienced a form of elder abuse in the 12 months prior to being surveyed between February and May 2020. 

Almost two-thirds of older people experiencing abuse didn't seek help.

