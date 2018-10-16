'Stay away from fad diets', warns an expert

Seema Singh Kashyap said, "Some people will lose weight while following a fad diet, but most fad diets are impossible to stick to for long. This means that once you stop following the diet, you’ll probably gain back the weight you lost."
"Some people actually gain back more weight than they started with," she said.
"Fad diets don’t usually provide enough vitamins and minerals, such as iron, calcium and vitamin D.Iron is important for red cells in your blood and calcium and vitamin D are important for healthy bones."