'Stay away from fad diets', warns an expert

Published 16 October 2018 at 5:17pm
By Manpreet K Singh
To mark National Nutrition Week in Australia, SBS Punjabi spoke to a dietician and nutritionist Seema Singh Kashyap, who warned our listers against using fad diets.

Seema Singh Kashyap said, "Some people will lose weight while following a fad diet, but most fad diets are impossible to stick to for long. This means that once you stop following the diet, you’ll probably gain back the weight you lost."

"Some people actually gain back more weight than they started with," she said.
"Fad diets don’t usually provide enough vitamins and minerals, such as iron, calcium and vitamin D.Iron is  important for red cells in your blood and calcium and vitamin D are important for healthy bones."

