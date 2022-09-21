‘Stop it before it becomes a problem': Know the importance of regular pest control

Pest termites can invade wooden houses and cause unsightly damage.





Nav Padda, who has been in the pest control business for the last eight years, says the community is least informed about termite protection and its importance.





"Some spider species are highly infectious and can cause serious health problems. The whole idea is to stop it before it becomes a problem.





"A general pest control every six months should be a priority to keep your family and house safe," he tells SBS Punjabi.





Mr Padda also shared tips to do self-pest control. But insisted to take precautions given some pesticides may be very toxic.





