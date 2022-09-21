‘Stop it before it becomes a problem': Know the importance of regular pest control

SBS Punjabi

Regular Pest Control makes your family and house safe Credit: Supplied by Nav Padda

Published 21 September 2022 at 12:20pm, updated 28 minutes ago at 2:36pm
By Jasdeep Kaur
Australia is home to various species of pests, termites and spiders, and once they enter the property, they can damage your house or your health. Here we've Melbourne-based pest controller Nav Padda who talks about the importance and the frequency of pest control depending on the age and location of the property.

Pest termites can invade wooden houses and cause unsightly damage.

Nav Padda, who has been in the pest control business for the last eight years, says the community is least informed about termite protection and its importance.

"Some spider species are highly infectious and can cause serious health problems. The whole idea is to stop it before it becomes a problem.

"A general pest control every six months should be a priority to keep your family and house safe," he tells SBS Punjabi.

Mr Padda also shared tips to do self-pest control. But insisted to take precautions given some pesticides may be very toxic.

Click on the player at the top of this page to listen to these tips and other information.
What is mould and how dangerous is it?

