Students embrace future after exam results

A high school student works on the computer (AAP).jpg

A high school student works on the computer. Source: AAP

Published 20 December 2022 at 4:27pm
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
After thirteen long years of school - year 12 students can now take a break and start looking towards their future. ATAR results have been released across the country with the latest from Western Australia and the Northern Territory with some reminding students to put their marks into perspective.

Fleeing Bhutan at the age of ten - Sulaxchhya Magar will be the first in her family to go to university.

Her dream is to become an obstetrician.

Her result is just short of what is the required ATAR to study the course. And she's not alone.

Students from every single state and territory have now received their marks.

The latest was the Northern Territory on Monday and as many celebrated their success, others were facing some disappointment.

But A-C-U clinical psychologist Madeleine Ferrari explains the importance of maintaining a positive outlook for the future.

The opportunities are far from over for students who may not have received the ATAR result required for their chosen course.

Second round offers will be available for students across the country in January and there are other pathways like TAFE.

So there's more than one way to pave a path for the future.
