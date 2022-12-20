Students embrace future after exam results

Fleeing Bhutan at the age of ten - Sulaxchhya Magar will be the first in her family to go to university.





Her dream is to become an obstetrician.





Her result is just short of what is the required ATAR to study the course. And she's not alone.





Students from every single state and territory have now received their marks.





The latest was the Northern Territory on Monday and as many celebrated their success, others were facing some disappointment.





But A-C-U clinical psychologist Madeleine Ferrari explains the importance of maintaining a positive outlook for the future.





The opportunities are far from over for students who may not have received the ATAR result required for their chosen course.





Second round offers will be available for students across the country in January and there are other pathways like TAFE.



