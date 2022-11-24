Survey finds added sugar in most packaged foods

When you go to a supermarket, how hard is it for you to decipher those food labels?





Maltodextrin, corn syrup, dextrose... those are just some of the 400 ways packaged food labels use to describe sugar.





Parvan Singh is almost 15 and already aware of how nutrition labels can be deceiving.





So, what's the risk of consuming too much sugar?





Professor Jonathan Shaw - the Deputy Director at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute - says the critical thing is it's a source of excess calories.





Food ministers are expected to open a public consultation in the new year - estimated for March - on proposed changes to food labels.





They've asked Food Standards Australia New Zealand to consider including 'added sugars' information in the nutrition panel, so consumers can make informed food choices.





But part of the problem is there's no regulatory definition of added sugars in the Food Standards Code.





And with 400 different kinds of names for added sugars, the Food Standards authority says determining a definition is "complex".





The George Institute has developed an app - FoodSwitch - that shoppers can use to scan barcodes and find out what products contain added sugar.





The Health Star Rating system is up for review in 2026... but only 40 per cent of retailers and brands are participating in the scheme - way below the compliance benchmark of 70 per cent.



