Tax cuts chat takes centre stage and a move to ban fundraising from parliament

The stage-three tax cuts are the final phase of the Morrison government’s three-step plan to reform Australia’s tax system Source: Moment RF / AAP

Published 11 October 2022 at 9:50am
By Marcus Megalokonomous
Presented by MP Singh
The federal government is being pressed to categorically rule out any changes to legislated tax cuts which are due to come into effect in 2024. And political fundraisers at Parliament House are due to be abolished in the lead up to the federal budget.

In the lead up to this month's federal budget, all the talk is around tax cuts.

Some economists say tax cuts that would largely benefit high-income earners in Australia need to be reconsidered due to the worsening state of the country and the world's finances.

The plans were outlined four years ago, but remain in play ahead of this month's budget despite a change of government from the Coalition to to Labor, and the economic shock brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton told the A-B-C's Insiders program on Sunday the Prime Minister should make Labor's position more clear.
Peter Dutton: "We went to the last election with a promise and I'm not in the business of breaking promises; the prime minister can contemplate it. He looked the Australian public in the eye and it seems that he wasn't so genuine and that he was prepared to make that statement."

David Speers, host: "If Labor did wind these back at the top, you'd go to the next election promising to restore them?"

Peter Dutton: "That's our policy David and we've been clear about it because it doesn't start until July of '24."

Already legislated, the plan would abolish the 37 per cent tax rate, putting in place a 30 per cent flat tax rate for anyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000.

It would cost the budget $244 billion over 10 years.
