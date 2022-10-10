Tax cuts chat takes centre stage and a move to ban fundraising from parliament

In the lead up to this month's federal budget, all the talk is around tax cuts.





Some economists say tax cuts that would largely benefit high-income earners in Australia need to be reconsidered due to the worsening state of the country and the world's finances.





The plans were outlined four years ago, but remain in play ahead of this month's budget despite a change of government from the Coalition to to Labor, and the economic shock brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Advertisement

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton told the A-B-C's Insiders program on Sunday the Prime Minister should make Labor's position more clear.



Peter Dutton: "We went to the last election with a promise and I'm not in the business of breaking promises; the prime minister can contemplate it. He looked the Australian public in the eye and it seems that he wasn't so genuine and that he was prepared to make that statement."





David Speers, host: "If Labor did wind these back at the top, you'd go to the next election promising to restore them?"





Peter Dutton: "That's our policy David and we've been clear about it because it doesn't start until July of '24."





Already legislated, the plan would abolish the 37 per cent tax rate, putting in place a 30 per cent flat tax rate for anyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000.



