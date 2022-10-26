SBS Punjabi

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

Published 27 October 2022 at 10:24am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Australia's 47th Parliament is the most culturally diverse yet. But the proportion of people from a non-European or an Indigenous background represented is still low. A new report by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute has identified barriers migrant communities face towards joining politics, and is calling for more representation.

At 22-years-old, Anthony Tran became the youngest mayor elected in Maribyrnong's history.

The inner-city suburb in Melbourne has a diverse makeup, with a strong Vietnamese population.

He says his journey towards becoming a councillor was prompted by a desire to do something for his local community.

But it hasn't been without its barriers.

Until he became a councillor in Footscray, where 41.6 per cent of people were born overseas, he had never faced questions about his identity.

Caroline Zielinski is a journalist and author of a new report by the Scanlon Foundation Research Institute, titled, 'You Can't Be What You Can't See'.

She says people from migrant communities face several barriers to joining the political system - including language, education, and a lack of professional networks and resources.

Caroline Zielinski developed a series of recommendations to tackle these barriers.

She says it's a very complex task.

Councillor Anthony Tran says his own young age and cultural background have been big talking points, but he hopes to get to a point where they won't be.
