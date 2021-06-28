SBS Punjabi

The Delta COVID-19 virus set to be the world's dominant variant

SBS Punjabi

corona virus 1

A 3d render of a Chronavirus or COVID-19 Source: Digital Vision

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 June 2021 at 2:00pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

180 million people have now been infected with the virus at some stage, while the global death toll is rapidly approaching four million. During this time the virus has not only spread, it has mutated multiple times. There are now several variants of the original COVID-19 strain that are more transmissible, with the Delta variant predicted to soon be the world’s dominant variant.

Published 28 June 2021 at 2:00pm
By Omar Dehen
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
The Delta variant, first identified in India, has now been reported in at least 80 countries. It now makes up 99 per cent of new infections in the United Kingdom, and 90 per cent in Russia.

Research from Public Health England estimates Delta has a reproductive value of six, compared to between two to three from the other mutated variants.

That means for every one person infected with Delta, six other people will catch the virus.

Advertisement
Professor Bennett says the Alpha variant was becoming the dominant variant in Australia, but it has been overtaken by Delta.

“We were seeing (Alpha) being brought in with returning travellers. But now whether it's people from Asia, Europe or North America the chances are it's going to be a Delta variant if they do happen to be positive. So I think we have to get used to the fact that Delta will be the dominant global variant, and that's the one we really need to be focused on.”

In Australia, there have been multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 that can be traced back to the Delta or Alpha variant.

While Delta is quickly becoming the country's dominant variant, there are also warnings about the Kappa variant, also known as the ‘other’ variant that was first identified in India.

Professor Booy explains that RNA viruses tend to mutate “very easily”, which explains the high number of COVID-19 variants - of which there are several others, like the Beta and Gamma variant, wreaking havoc overseas.

 “COVID-19, like influenza, doesn't copy itself very well at all, so the progeny, the babies of one virus, can be slightly different, mutated from the original virus .Viruses want to survive just like how you and I want to survive, and so although they don't have volition, they can't make a decision. The viruses that do survive are those that can transmit, so in mutating those that are able to transmit from one person to another and on and on are those that become entrenched in the community.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack