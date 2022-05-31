The Nadesalingam family get to go home to Biloela

Interim Home Affairs minister Jim Chalmers broke the news - to the family's supporters earlier last week.





Jim Chalmers said in a statement he exercised powers as interim minister to intervene under the Migration Act - granting the family bridging visas and allowing them to return to their home in Biloela.





But they're still fighting in court for permanent protection - which would allow them to stay in Australia indefinitely.





Supporters are welcoming the decision but are calling for more families in the same boat - to be granted the same freedoms.



