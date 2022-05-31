SBS Punjabi

The Nadesalingam family get to go home to Biloela

SBS Punjabi

Tamil Biloela family

The Murugappan couple Priya and Nadesalingam with their Australian-born children Kopika and Tharunicaa. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 May 2022 at 9:54pm, updated 1 June 2022 at 11:16am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The Murugappan family, who lived in the Queensland town of Biloela for years - before being removed into detention - are set to finally return home.

Published 31 May 2022 at 9:54pm, updated 1 June 2022 at 11:16am
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Interim Home Affairs minister Jim Chalmers broke the news - to the family's supporters earlier last week.

Jim Chalmers said in a statement he exercised powers as interim minister to intervene under the Migration Act - granting the family bridging visas and allowing them to return to their home in Biloela.

But they're still fighting in court for permanent protection - which would allow them to stay in Australia indefinitely.

Advertisement
Supporters are welcoming the decision but are calling for more families in the same boat - to be granted the same freedoms.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack