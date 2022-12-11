SBS Punjabi

'The security model for My Health Record is appalling' - privacy expert

SBS Punjabi

Australians' health data needs stronger protections

Australians' health data needs stronger protections Source: Getty / JuSun

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:15am
By Arianna Lucente, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Experts say more steps need to be taken to protect the health data of Australians, following the Medibank hack. It comes as new laws pass parliament increasing the maximum fine for serious data breaches to $50 million dollars.

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:15am
By Arianna Lucente, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
After the Medibank hack exposed the health details of 9.7 million Australians... cybersecurity and privacy experts are warning that health data remains a key target for hackers.

Around 40 per cent of the population was affected by the Medibank hack.

And it's raised concerns about another health database - My Health Record.

David Vaile - chair of the Australian Privacy Foundation - says it's possible the federal government's My Health Record could be subject to a "massive data breach".

"The security model for My Health Record is appalling. You know, I've been monitoring it and trying to engage with this discussion, you know, wearing several hats over about 10 or 15 years. And they ended up with something that has a sort of a default access - that's to not tens of thousands of people, but probably hundreds of thousands of people."

The online database was set up in 2012 by the federal government.

It contains the profiles of more than 23.4 million Australians with information like specialist reports, test results, prescriptions, dental records, billing details, and notes on symptoms and diagnoses.

Dr David Glance is the director of the Centre for Software Practice at the University of Western Australia.

He says the security infrastructure for My Health Record is fairly strong, but contains less information than perhaps Medibank.

"My Health Record isn't exactly heavily used still, despite all the attempts for the government to make it something useful. So, actually the amount of information in there is somewhat limited, and certainly would be less problematic than Medibank, for example, who have all the claims data, and data about mental health, and abortion procedures, and other things."
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The festive season can be a minefield for people with allergies, when it comes to sharing food with family and friends.

Allergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around again

Royal Life Saving NSW ACT Ambassador Matt Shirvington helps launch campaign responding to alarming spike in drowning deaths (Supplied).jpg

Royal Life Saving launches summer safety campaign

A smartphone with TikTok's logo and a user's hand

Safety messages to counter skin burning trend on TikTok

Parliament to be recalled as Labor implements an energy price cap plan

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 9 December 2022