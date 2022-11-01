SBS Punjabi

The Too Hard Basket - the effect of family violence on communities recovering from natural disasters

Lismore Residents Evacuate As Major Flood Warnings Issued Across NSW Northern Rivers

LISMORE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 31: Houses are surrounded by floodwater on March 31, 2022 in Lismore, Australia. Credit: Dan Peled/Getty Images

Published 2 November 2022 at 10:46am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia is prone to experiencing long hot bushfire seasons, prolonged droughts and intense flooding and with these comes heightened emotions, stress and a sharpened focus on gender roles. When attention turns to rebuilding, insurance and properties, how do fears of other psychosocial and mental health problems become more prominent? And what needs to be done to make meaningful change?

Alexis White grew up in the suburbs of Melbourne, and recalls a difficult childhood.

She says her upbringing was dismal and, as a child, couldn't talk about it.

She's speaking up now after researching domestic violence and the relationship with childhood, an issue explored in an earlier episode for this series.

During her early years, and even now, domestic violence has been a taboo topic within Dr White's family.

It's not discussed.

But now she wants more public conversations about violence and how economic factors can play a role.

But there are other external factors that can have an influence too, like natural disasters.

The danger of family violence is even more heightened after floods, bushfires and droughts.

Gender and Disaster Australia's Rachael Mackay says since the Lismore floods in New South Wales, there has been an increase in domestic and family violence reporting.

She is reporting that six months after flooding events, there is a fracturing of relationships.

But with climate change intensifying the frequency of disasters and more recently floods inundating parts of Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales, the need to explore gender roles and how they influence violence risks, is more important than ever.

If you or someone you know wants to talk about sexual assault or harassment, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
www.1800RESPECT.org.au
.

Children can also reach out to the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

In an emergency, call 000.

