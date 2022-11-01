The Too Hard Basket - the effect of family violence on communities recovering from natural disasters

Alexis White grew up in the suburbs of Melbourne, and recalls a difficult childhood.





She says her upbringing was dismal and, as a child, couldn't talk about it.





She's speaking up now after researching domestic violence and the relationship with childhood, an issue explored in an earlier episode for this series.





During her early years, and even now, domestic violence has been a taboo topic within Dr White's family.





It's not discussed.





But now she wants more public conversations about violence and how economic factors can play a role.





But there are other external factors that can have an influence too, like natural disasters.





The danger of family violence is even more heightened after floods, bushfires and droughts.





Gender and Disaster Australia's Rachael Mackay says since the Lismore floods in New South Wales, there has been an increase in domestic and family violence reporting.





She is reporting that six months after flooding events, there is a fracturing of relationships.





But with climate change intensifying the frequency of disasters and more recently floods inundating parts of Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales, the need to explore gender roles and how they influence violence risks, is more important than ever.





If you or someone you know wants to talk about sexual assault or harassment, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au .





Children can also reach out to the Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.



