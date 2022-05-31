Things you need to consider before getting a solar system installed

Highlights With the rising demand for solar systems, the number of fraudulent deals in the market has also grown

It is important to do all the due diligence before choosing a solar providing company

'The solar incentive is available for anyone who’s getting solar installed for the first time,' says Mr Galhotra

With the soaring demand for solar installations to save some extra money on the electricity bills and the government offering huge rebates on eco-friendly solar systems to produce energy, people often fall prey to fraudulent deals.





Shobhit Galhotra who works as a registered solar provider in Melbourne told SBS Punjabi, that a consumer should not hesitate to verify solar providers' business details.





“With the high demand for solar systems, the risk of falling prey to a dodgy business has also peaked,” he said.





"So it is always recommended to do in-depth research about the person or the company that you are dealing with or you may find a company that holds a good history and reputation in the market."





He further added, “you should also ask them to provide you with all the details about the available government rebates or incentives and explain the entire process.” Source: Supplied by Mr Galhotra





While talking about the available rebates Mr Galhotra said that the solar incentive is available for anyone who’s getting solar installed for the first time, but the process to qualify for each rebate varies.





“While most of the people may qualify for the federal rebate/incentives, the application for the state government’s rebate is followed by a different process.”





“The provider's company must be registered with ‘clean energy and then only a consumer can apply and qualify for the state government’s rebate.” A consumer can only qualify for the state government’s rebate if the solar provider is registered with ‘clean energy’. Source: GREEN MOUNTAIN ENERGY





When asked about how to choose the brand for different solar products Mr Galhotra said that while there is a wide range of solar brands circulated in the market and most of them are made in China.





“There is a myth that the products with the made in china tag are not good, but that is not the case. Not every Chinese product is bad, in fact, there are a few Chinese brands that hold a great reputation in the market.”





“The key to choosing the right brand is to do more research just as you do it for the other service providers.





"You should always check the manufacturer's production history before finalising your choice of brand for the solar panels and the inverter.”





Click on the player above to listen to the full interview with Mr Galhotra in Punjabi.





