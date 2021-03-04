Thousands more blood and plasma donations needed

A blood or plasma donation can change someone’s life - or even save it; so when the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood notice stock is low, there is a cause for concern.





The organisation is in need of an additional 22,000 blood and plasma donors over the next fortnight.





Lifeblood's Executive Director, Cath Stone explains, "Since the pandemic, donors behaviour has shifted a little we've all had to work out what's going on in our lives. What we're seeing this year is that we have 10,000 fewer people donating right now than in the peak of the pandemic in April last year."





Advertisement

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.



