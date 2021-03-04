SBS Punjabi

Thousands more blood and plasma donations needed

More people are needed to donate blood

More people are needed to donate blood Source: Getty

Published 4 March 2021 at 1:26pm
By Bernadette Clarke
Presented by Paras Nagpal
The Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for thousands more blood and plasma donations over the next fortnight. The number of donors has dropped significantly in comparison to this time last year at the height of the pandemic.

A blood or plasma donation can change someone’s life - or even save it; so when the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood notice stock is low, there is a cause for concern.

The organisation is in need of an additional 22,000 blood and plasma donors over the next fortnight.

Lifeblood's Executive Director, Cath Stone explains, "Since the pandemic, donors behaviour has shifted a little we've all had to work out what's going on in our lives. What we're seeing this year is that we have 10,000 fewer people donating right now than in the peak of the pandemic in April last year." 

