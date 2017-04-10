Trade, energy and education to feature in Turnbull- Modi talks

He's using a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to continue the push for a free trade deal, saying,





"As we take the Australia-India relationship to new and higher levels, it's growing all the time, strengthening all the time, cooperation across so many fields."











India is a rapidly growing country, home to 1.3 billion people - a figure which is expected to keep rising.











Its population is also a young one, Mr Turnbull noting that there are now more 10 years-olds in India than there are Australians.











India's also expected to surpass China as the world's most populous nation by the year 2030, and its economy continues to grow.











"Indians used to lament about a low rate of growth. They used to talk about the Hindu growth rate and compare their growth rate unfavourably to that of China. Well, India is showing that it can grow at a rapid rate."











Trade between Australia and India is worth nearly $20 billion each year but the Prime Minister says Australia can do better.











He admits, though, closing a trade deal with the country will take time.











"But the important thing is to persevere and I think that you can see the trade between our two countries is growing all the time. There are more opportunities arising."











The Federal Government is hopeful it can increase its exports, particularly when it comes to energy commodities, higher education, and professional services.











Opportunities for exports of coal are there, if the giant Adani Carmichael mine tipped for Queensland's Galilee basin goes ahead as planned.











The Adani company wants nearly one billion dollars from the Northern Australia Infrastructure fund, but Mr Turnbull says it's not up to him.






















