Travellers to US seize the moment as Turnbull denies owing US over refugee deal

The US-Australia relationship drew international attention last week, when US media reported a heated telephone exchange between Malcolm Turnbull and President Donald Trump.





The story was quickly picked up by news outlets in Australia and around the world.





Leading the controversy was the question of whether a refugee resettlement deal signed last year with the Obama administration would go ahead.





Prime Minister Turnbull has given little away about the conversation but offered the Nine Network a little more detail. "I've stood up for Australia and the President has given us a commitment to enter the deal entered into by the predecessor and we thank him for that."





Under the deal, the U-S agreed to resettle up to 1,250 refugees from offshore detention centres in Papua New Guinea and Nauru.





The government maintains President Trump has vowed to uphold it, despite the President's description of it as a "dumb deal".





When pressed about whether Australia would be indebted to the US because of the agreement, Mr Turnbull assured that was not the case.





Interviewer: "Did he ask for anything in return?"





Turnbull: "Absolutely not. We assess all requests for military assistance on their merits and there is no linkage at all between an arrangement relating to refugee resettlement and any other matters."





Meanwhile, the US federal appeals court has denied a request from the Department of Justice to reinstate President Trump's immigration restrictions.





The ruling means the ban, which restricts citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US, will remain suspended but only until the full case has been heard.





The court gave the Trump administration and the two states that challenged the ban 24 hours [until Monday US time] to present more arguments.





The states of Washington and Minnesota argue that the travel ban is unconstitutional.





But Vice President Mike Pence has told news network N-B-C the decision should ultimately be the President's.





"We don't appoint judges to our district courts to conduct foreign policy or to make decisions about our national security. Under statutory law and under the Constitution, that authority belongs to the president of the United States. And while the court did not impose a stay of that order at this point, we're going to move very quickly into the merits of this argument. And as the president said, we are going to win this argument."





President Trump's executive order was initially blocked by a judge on Friday, allowing travel to resume.





The Trump administration quickly sought to reverse the decision but that was denied in the latest court ruling.





It marks the beginning of what could be months of legal challenges.





But with the Trump administration vowing to keep fighting, many affected travellers are scrambling to make it through what could be a short-lived window.





Iraqi national Fuad Sharef, who holds a US immigration visa, says he and his family were denied entry into the US last week following the ban.





But upon hearing it had been lifted, they swiftly booked a flight from Turkey to New York and have now made it into the US.



