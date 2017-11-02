SBS Punjabi

Turnbull rules out citizenship audit, criticises Parry

Published 2 November 2017 at 6:04pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has rejected calls for a citizenship audit of all members of federal parliament while admonishing resigning Liberal senator Stephen Parry. Senator Parry, the Senate president, is quitting parliament after disclosing his British links, a disclosure the Prime Minister says should not have been delayed like it was.

