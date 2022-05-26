SBS Punjabi

UN warns millions face famine

Farm workers in Ukraine plant soybeans instead of wheat, which they cannot export (AAP)

Farm workers in Ukraine plant soybeans instead of wheat, which they cannot export

Published 26 May 2022 at 10:05pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
The United Nations is warning tens of millions of people could be pushed into severe famine if Russia does not end its blockades on Ukrainian ports. As the World Economic Forum convened in Switzerland, delegates said the worst global food crisis since World War Two is now brewing.

In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum is gathering for a four-day summit.

With war raging in Ukraine, there was little surprise Russia's invasion has dominated the discussion.

If Russia continues to blockade Ukraine's ports, the roughly 10 per cent of global wheat exports it usually produces will spoil.

As a result, 1.9 billion people could be facing food insecurity by November. 

United Nations' food chief, David Beasley, says a food crisis was already looming - but Russia's invasion has only made matters worse.

The countries most dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grain are those likely to suffer the most. 

Benin and Somalia rely on the two nations for all of their wheat and Egypt does it for 82 per cent.

Ukraine says Russia isn't just blocking its exports, but pilfering its grain, too.

