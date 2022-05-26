UN warns millions face famine

In Davos, Switzerland, the World Economic Forum is gathering for a four-day summit.





With war raging in Ukraine, there was little surprise Russia's invasion has dominated the discussion.





If Russia continues to blockade Ukraine's ports, the roughly 10 per cent of global wheat exports it usually produces will spoil.





Advertisement

As a result, 1.9 billion people could be facing food insecurity by November.





United Nations' food chief, David Beasley, says a food crisis was already looming - but Russia's invasion has only made matters worse.





The countries most dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grain are those likely to suffer the most.





Benin and Somalia rely on the two nations for all of their wheat and Egypt does it for 82 per cent.





Ukraine says Russia isn't just blocking its exports, but pilfering its grain, too.





Click on the audio player at the top of the page to listen to this in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









