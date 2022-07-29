SBS Punjabi

Understanding risks of stillbirth and what you can do to reduce it

SBS Punjabi

A grief stricken couple after the stillbirth of their child

A grief stricken couple after the stillbirth of their child. Photo:RED NOSE AUSTRALIA Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 July 2022 at 11:39am, updated 29 July 2022 at 11:47am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

A specially tailored project 'Maternal Health Education for Migrant and Refugee Women' (MHED) is aimed to increase awareness among migrant women on the delicate issue of stillbirth which is still a taboo in many cultures. The experts believe that the risk of stillbirth is higher for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI), South Asian and African women.

Published 29 July 2022 at 11:39am, updated 29 July 2022 at 11:47am
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Gagan Kaur Cheema who works on this special project with Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health (MCWH) in Victoria told SBS Punjabi, “This project aims to inform women about the benefits of preventative health, early intervention and antenatal care and improve their capacity to seek services from the centre to avoid stillbirth”.

Highlights:

Advertisement
  •  Stillbirth is defined as the birth of a baby without signs of life at any time from 20 weeks into the pregnancy through to the due date of birth. 
  • One in every 137 women who reach 20 weeks’ gestation will have a stillborn child.
  • The risk of stillbirth is higher for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, South Asian and African women.
As per medical terms, stillbirth is defined as the birth of a baby without signs of life at any time from 20 weeks into the pregnancy through to the due date of birth.

Ms Kaur explained, “The baby may have died during the pregnancy or during the birth”.
Gagan Kaur Cheema
A Health Educator working on generating awareness about Stillbirth. Source: Gagan Kaur Cheema


The MHED pilot project is tailored to provide culturally relevant education programs, through bilingual health educators, to migrant and refugee women who are planning a pregnancy or birth. 

As per Ms Cheema, “Under this initiative, we have conducted 42 sessions so far and reached out to around 300 women from Vietnam, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Afghan, Nepal, Eritrea, Iran, China, and the Philippines”.
MCWH health educators
Health Educators at MCWH working to generate awareness about Stillbirth. Source: Gagan Kaur Cheema


To know more about what causes stillbirth, what are the preventive measures and how frequent it can happen, listen to this podcast with Gagan Kaur Cheema a health educator with Multicultural Centre for Women’s Health in Victoria. 

Detailed information about this can be obtained by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

Other related podcasts

Migrant women in Australia urged to fight breast cancer stigma and get regular screenings

Women’s health: How to include self-care in your daily routine



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack