Unparalleled courage and sacrifice: Remembering the martyrdom of 'Chhote Sahibzade'

Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib is an important historic site of Sikhs – the place marks the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh who were bricked alive in 1705 by the Mughal Empire commander Wazir Khan, with the orders of Aurangzeb.

Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib marks the martyrdom of two sons of Guru Gobind Singh who were bricked alive in 1705. Source: Supplied

Published 27 December 2022 at 1:09pm, updated 4 hours ago at 1:17pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The profound story of the martyrdom of the four sons (Chaar Sahibzade*) of Shri Guru Gobind Singh has long lived in Sikh hearts. Over 1 million devotees are expected to pay obeisance during the three-day Shaheedi Sabha, which is observed as the martyrdom day of the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh’s two sons who were bricked alive in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab. Listen to the audio for more details #ICYMI

Shaheedi Sabha is organised every year in the last week of December at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.

Sikhs organise religious functions during this three-day event to pay homage to the two youngest sons Baba Fateh Singh and Baba Zorawar Singh who were known for their 'brave and daring' acts.

According to some historians, they are highly respected as they projected unshaken patriotism and belief in the previous era of Sikh religion. 

They're bricked alive in 1704 by the Mughal Empire commander Wazir Khan, with the orders of Aurangzeb.

The month of Poh (starts mid-December) marks the martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzaade and their grandmother Mata Gujri ji.

In what is known as ‘Sakka Chamkaur Sahib’, Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s two elder sons Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh attained martyrdom, while in 'Saka Sirhind', younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh were martyred by bricking them alive in a wall in December 1704.

A tradition of ‘not observing any sort of celebrations during martyrdom days’ prevailed among the Sikhs until last few decades.

In some regions, the tradition is still observed by the Sikhs to not hold any kind of celebrations during martyrdom days.

*Chaar Sahibzade is a term endearingly used for the four sons of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. 
