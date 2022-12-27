Unparalleled courage and sacrifice: Remembering the martyrdom of 'Chhote Sahibzade'

Shaheedi Sabha is organised every year in the last week of December at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab.





Sikhs organise religious functions during this three-day event to pay homage to the two youngest sons Baba Fateh Singh and Baba Zorawar Singh who were known for their 'brave and daring' acts.





According to some historians, they are highly respected as they projected unshaken patriotism and belief in the previous era of Sikh religion.





They're bricked alive in 1704 by the Mughal Empire commander Wazir Khan, with the orders of Aurangzeb.





The month of Poh (starts mid-December) marks the martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzaade and their grandmother Mata Gujri ji.





In what is known as ‘Sakka Chamkaur Sahib’, Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s two elder sons Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh attained martyrdom, while in 'Saka Sirhind', younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh were martyred by bricking them alive in a wall in December 1704.





A tradition of ‘not observing any sort of celebrations during martyrdom days’ prevailed among the Sikhs until last few decades.





In some regions, the tradition is still observed by the Sikhs to not hold any kind of celebrations during martyrdom days.



