SBS Punjabi

US, EU, others set new emissions targets at climate summit; Australia doesn't

SBS Punjabi

US President Joe Biden hosts a virtual summit on climate change

US President Joe Biden hosts a virtual summit on climate change Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2021 at 10:56am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

United States President Joe Biden pledged at the Leaders' Summit on Climate to cut his country's greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 per cent from its 2005 levels by 2030. While some other countries also set new targets, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is resisting pressure to update Australia's.

Published 26 April 2021 at 10:56am
By Amy Hall
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Launching his 'Leaders Summit on Climate', United States President Joe Biden pledged to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 per cent from its 2005 levels by 2030.

The goal is part of the Paris climate agreement but is non-binding.

Mr Biden hasn't offered details about how the target will be achieved, but says the U-S isn't waiting to lead on an issue he's calling a "moral and economic imperative."

Advertisement
"You know these steps will set America on a path of net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. The truth is: America represents less than 15 per cent of the world's emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on its own. All of us: we have to step up. We know just how critically important that is because scientists tell us that is the decade that we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack