US, EU, others set new emissions targets at climate summit; Australia doesn't

Launching his 'Leaders Summit on Climate', United States President Joe Biden pledged to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52 per cent from its 2005 levels by 2030.





The goal is part of the Paris climate agreement but is non-binding.





Mr Biden hasn't offered details about how the target will be achieved, but says the U-S isn't waiting to lead on an issue he's calling a "moral and economic imperative."





"You know these steps will set America on a path of net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050. The truth is: America represents less than 15 per cent of the world's emissions. No nation can solve this crisis on its own. All of us: we have to step up. We know just how critically important that is because scientists tell us that is the decade that we must make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."





