US immigration curbs roundly condemned globally

Thousands protest President Trump's immigration ban outside the White House in Washington, DC

Thousands protest President Trump's immigration ban outside the White House in Washington, DC Source: AAP

Published 30 January 2017 at 6:46pm, updated 31 January 2017 at 2:14pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Protests have spread across the United States over President Donald Trump's order for a halt on arrivals of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries. Despite growing criticism, anger from civil rights activists and legal challenges, the Trump Administration maintains the move is a necessary step in the fight against Islamic extremism.

