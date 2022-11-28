Victory for Labor in Victoria

Liberal leader Matthew Guy had only one wish for this weekend.





"I say to Victorians, don't miss this chance. Don't wake up on Sunday with a Daniel Andrews hangover. Don't miss the chance on Saturday to vote him and his government out."





But the Coalition won't get their way.





The formal result is still not declared, but pundits have called the election for Labor, with the percentage of votes counted indicating the Coalition has no path to victory.





Labor is predicted to have at least 51 seats in the new Parliament, enough to govern in its own right.





The calling of the election for Labor has predictably led to rousing cheers from the ALP base in Melbourne.





Dan Andrews now becomes just the fifth Victorian premier to serve 3000 days in office.





There had been some speculation throughout the campaign that Labor's lockdown decisions would impact the vote.





Liberal leader Matthew Guy has conceded defeat to Labor.





Despite the Victorian Nationals regaining two heartland seats from independents, two other teal candidates look set to pick up seats, Melissa Lowe winning Hawthorn from Labor and Kate Lardner winning the seat of Mornington off Liberal Chris Crewther.



