Victory for Labor in Victoria

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews VIC Election.jpg

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews makes a gesture during his victory speech at the Labour election party in his seat of Mulgrave on November 26, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Getty

Published 28 November 2022 at 3:53pm
By Deborah Groarke
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Labor is returning to power in Victoria for a third successive term following Saturday's state election. The Coalition had hoped to persuade voters a change was needed - but their messaging has fallen flat.

Liberal leader Matthew Guy had only one wish for this weekend.

"I say to Victorians, don't miss this chance. Don't wake up on Sunday with a Daniel Andrews hangover. Don't miss the chance on Saturday to vote him and his government out."

But the Coalition won't get their way.

The formal result is still not declared, but pundits have called the election for Labor, with the percentage of votes counted indicating the Coalition has no path to victory.

Labor is predicted to have at least 51 seats in the new Parliament, enough to govern in its own right.

The calling of the election for Labor has predictably led to rousing cheers from the ALP base in Melbourne.

Dan Andrews now becomes just the fifth Victorian premier to serve 3000 days in office.

There had been some speculation throughout the campaign that Labor's lockdown decisions would impact the vote.

Liberal leader Matthew Guy has conceded defeat to Labor.

Despite the Victorian Nationals regaining two heartland seats from independents, two other teal candidates look set to pick up seats, Melissa Lowe winning Hawthorn from Labor and Kate Lardner winning the seat of Mornington off Liberal Chris Crewther.

The Greens has retained their original three seats and are set to win two more, stealing Northcote and Richmond in Melbourne from Labor to increase their numbers in the lower house.
