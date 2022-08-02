Vivek De Ranga' Noo Yaad Kardiyian - Jaswant Zafar bereaved, son passes away

SBS Punjabi

Published 2 August 2022 at 10:42pm
By Preetinder Grewal
The son of prominent literary personality, Jaswant Zafar - Vivek Singh Pandher, age 23, died at a hospital in Vancouver, Canada, after suffering from a fatal swelling in the brain. After passing away, his organs were donated to the hospital in accordance with the wishes of Vivek. In this segment, we share ‘the brave message’ of a brave father Jaswant Zafar. Additionally, we talk to Ankur Patar - a close associate of Pandher family who shared some amazing moments with Vivek in his early life. Preetinder Grewal reports….

According to News1130- Vivek Pandher (22 years) was at the electronic dance music festival at the Gorge the weekend of June 27th when he had to go to a nearby hospital.

Vancouver General Hospital
“He was found to be in very serious condition. Because he was from BC, he was transported back to BC on the 30th of June to Vancouver General Hospital and was admitted there but unfortunately things just did not go well and he did finally pass away on Sunday,” explains Coroner Barb McLintock.

“Definitely issues around heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyperthermia as there was with other people there apparently. Remember that was the weekend that was so very hot even here and I would imagine down in central Washington it was even hotter.”

Pandher is being described by
Tribune India
as “a budding photographer, video director, a guitarist and a creative writer, who had just completed his engineering study from the University of British Colombia in Vancouver.”

The sheriff’s office confirms it is investigating a death as a result of the festival but won’t say anything else.



vivek Pandher
Source: Zafar


 

Vivek’s father Jaswant Singh Zafar is a renowned poet and prose writer.

zafar
Source: Zafar


 

vivek Pandher
Source: Zafar


