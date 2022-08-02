Vivek De Ranga' Noo Yaad Kardiyian - Jaswant Zafar bereaved, son passes away

According to News1130- Vivek Pandher (22 years) was at the electronic dance music festival at the Gorge the weekend of June 27th when he had to go to a nearby hospital.





“He was found to be in very serious condition. Because he was from BC, he was transported back to BC on the 30th of June to Vancouver General Hospital and was admitted there but unfortunately things just did not go well and he did finally pass away on Sunday,” explains Coroner Barb McLintock.





“Definitely issues around heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyperthermia as there was with other people there apparently. Remember that was the weekend that was so very hot even here and I would imagine down in central Washington it was even hotter.”





Pandher is being described by Tribune India as “a budding photographer, video director, a guitarist and a creative writer, who had just completed his engineering study from the University of British Colombia in Vancouver.”





The sheriff’s office confirms it is investigating a death as a result of the festival but won’t say anything else.











Vivek’s father Jaswant Singh Zafar is a renowned poet and prose writer.





