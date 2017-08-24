Warning: you might get addicted to prescription medication!

Most people don't realise that prescribed medication or even over the counter medication comes with risks.











John Ryan is the CEO of the Penington Institute, a not-for-profit working on countering substance abuse. They're also the founder of International Overdose Awareness Day, on August 31st. He says anyone can be at risk of addiction.

















Useful phone numbers:











Medicines Line (to get information about your medicines): 1300 Medicine











Lifeline (to get help and for crisis support): 13 11 14











Family Drug Support: 1300 368 186



















