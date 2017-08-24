SBS Punjabi

Warning: you might get addicted to prescription medication!

Medication – Getty Images

Medication – Getty Images

Published 24 August 2017 at 11:11am
By Gautam Kapil
You might be surprised that the majority of overdoses in Australia are from prescription medications, not illegal drugs. The misuse of prescribed drugs is a serious health issue.

Most people don't realise that prescribed medication or even over the counter medication comes with risks.

 

John Ryan is the CEO of the Penington Institute, a not-for-profit working on countering substance abuse. They're also the founder of International Overdose Awareness Day, on August 31st. He says anyone can be at risk of addiction.

 

 

Useful phone numbers:

 

Medicines Line (to get information about your medicines): 1300 Medicine

 

Lifeline (to get help and for crisis support): 13 11 14

 

Family Drug Support: 1300 368 186

 





