What impact will housing have on the election result?

Australian property Market

Homes in Springfield Lakes in Brisbane's west, Thursday, July 4, 2013. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 16 May 2022 at 1:00pm, updated 18 May 2022 at 5:33pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The Great Australian Dream of owning a house has become one of the major arguments of this federal election. But, with house prices rising 20 percent in the past 12 months, will either policy make a difference?

Housing has become a key theme of the 2022 federal election. Both major parties are pitching policies aimed at helping people into the property market, with a lower deposit.

Economist and Associate Professor Ben Phillips, from the Australian National University, says neither party offers enough places to make a real change.

In total, there are 60,000 places, but they're more than three million renters in Australia.

"I think it is really just working at the margins. So it will likely have a very small impact on housing affordability in Australia, a nice thing for those lucky enough to get into the scheme, but most people won't be lucky enough to get into the scheme or it wont be suitable."

The flip side of that is the numbers are so low, that neither policy is likely to push up house prices.

"They're might be some upwards pressure, but it's likely to be quite minimal. It is a very small scheme, so I can't see it having too much impact on house prices."

SBS Punjabi
Facebook
Twitter
