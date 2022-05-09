Who is Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce?

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has had a tumultuous ride as an Australian politician, marked by scandals and a resignation among other events.





He leads the Nationals Party, who form the other half of the governing coalition with the Liberals.





The Nationals operate under the slogan “for regional Australia,” and Mr Joyce has certainly adopted the party motto, often sporting his traditional Australian Akubra hat.





He was elected into the Senate in the 2004 federal election where he represented Queensland and the Nationals Party, and since, has always stood by Australia's coal industry as vital for jobs and the economy.





In 2016 he became leader of the Nationals and deputy prime minister, and since taking the chief role, has experienced a long list of public scandals.





In 2017, he announced that he’d separated from his wife, before The Daily Telegraph reported that he was expecting a child with his former communications staffer Vikki Campion.





In 2018, a Western Australian woman accused Mr Joyce of having sexually harassed her.





While he denied the claims, Mr Joyce stepped down as leader of the Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister, leaving Michael McCormack to take his position.



