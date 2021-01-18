WHO team looks out for answers about the origins of COVID-19 in China

A team of ten scientists from the World Health Organisation [W-H-O] have arrived in Wuhan, China which was the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak.





The experts will now have to undergo fourteen days of isolation before they can start investigating the origins of the coronavirus.





The group includes zoologists, respiratory and infectious diseases experts.





Advertisement

Dr Peter Ben Embarek, a W-H-O scientist told Al Jazeera they will be investigating how the virus spread in the city.





"We'll be looking in more detail the initial cases, the human cases that were detected on December 19, looking at the markets the famous Wuhan markets and see what happened there."





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



