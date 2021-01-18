SBS Punjabi

WHO team looks out for answers about the origins of COVID-19 in China

Published 18 January 2021 at 2:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:44pm
By Karishma Luthria, Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Paras Nagpal
A team of infectious diseases experts from the World Health Organisation are in Wuhan, China tracing the origins of COVID-19. But the Chinese government continues to tightly monitor access in the region as the world watches the investigation closely.

A team of ten scientists from the World Health Organisation [W-H-O] have arrived in Wuhan, China which was the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The experts will now have to undergo fourteen days of isolation before they can start investigating the origins of the coronavirus.

The group includes zoologists, respiratory and infectious diseases experts.

Dr Peter Ben Embarek, a W-H-O scientist told Al Jazeera they will be investigating how the virus spread in the city.

"We'll be looking  in more detail the initial cases, the human cases that were detected on December 19, looking at the markets the famous Wuhan markets and see what happened there."

